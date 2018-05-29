PM Skerrit threatens legal action for barring students in arrears at DSCDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 29th, 2018 at 9:57 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has threatened possible legal against the Dominica State College (DSC) for its decision to bar students from writing exams as a result of arrears owed to the institution.
He described the practice as ethically and morally wrong, noting “all outstanding fees that our students owe to the State College as of May 2018”.
“In the first half of June we will be settling with the State College all of the outstanding fees that our students owe to the state college as of 31 of May 2018,” he stated. “We will pay the college by the second week of June $1-million that will clear all the fees the owed by all our young people attending the State College.”
The Prime Minister said that he will go the DSC himself to hand over the check and he will make it known that the practice of not allowing students to sit exams because of arrears is wrong.
“I will go to the State College to hand over the check to them and one of the things I will tell them of about is that the practice which they have of not allowing student to sit their exams is wrong, it is morally wrong, it is ethically wrong and it is illegal,” he stated.
He said if the DSC continues the practice, he will instruct the Attorney General to sue the college on behalf of students.
“And to hold the President Dr. (Donald) Peters personally laible because they should never be sending students home, not allowing them to sit their exams because there is no college, no university in the world that does that,” he remarked.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
35 Comments
What a desperate attempt to score political points on the unsuspecting populace. He will sue Dr.Peters hahahaha what a joke. That was the same political ploy last election. Skerrit believes he has all Dominicans fooled.. SMH
That is a makeup thing skerite would threaten state colledge when is he that running it hahaha skerite runNing everything in Dominica and he now playing smart talking bout get will sue… but what is that ner…
a question. why everything that happens in Dominica PM Skerrit has to personally handle it? why all how i hear the PM talk it is always I I I? where is the Minister of Education? isnt he capable of handling things education related? are none of the ministers which suppose to make up the Government of Dominica capable of handling their priorities? are they just there for show?
anyways, back when i was in high school, my parents used to broke their backs to send me to school. on any given end of term n there’s arrears on my school fee, they wld send me home n not come back until my parents showed up with that money. or if i happen to do exam i wld not get report card unless my parents show up with that money. so PM Skerrit i applaud ur gov’t for granting students scholarships, so its ur gov’ts responsibility to ensured its paid, cuz thats what the school runs on. fees are nt paid, everybody gets locked out. been so fr time. quit with ur threats n pay for these pple education
But France does alot more for its people, Money , homes, Appt, medicals at the highest level, Free education all the way to university level ..You call that sweet.. So Skerro did well. A very seasoned politition.. Now tell me wouid it not be great to be fortunate to live in a country like that? Where the system of governace make sure that the poor never get left behind.
Skerrit just throw Donald Peters under the bus with his magee, so let us see what Donald Peters is made of
If he got ” Gwen beff” cowballs or he got a pair of ”wayzin ” a pair of grapes
Has the president of the DSC Dr Donald Peters made any comment on what Skerrit has stated including the threat to sue him if things do not go the way Skerrit wishes..?? At this point the Dominican media has an obligation to seek response from Dr Peters.
I wonder if he will sue Grambling and Midwestern Universities as well…..hmmm..oh, and I am even forgetting dearest UWI.
P.M while u at it, the DSC staff NEED OUR DOUBLE BUBBLE.
Well played, Skerrit. You are indeed a cunning one: Cultivate a culture of government dependence and you will harvest an electorate willing to give up their self-respect and independence for continued hand outs. That is all well and good until you run out of other people’s money. Then what? Dominicans, let’s just keep stumbling around while sleep walking, and our feet will eventually find the cliff’s edge. Good Luck!!
“Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has threatened possible legal against the Dominica State College (DSC) for its decision to bar students from writing exams as a result of arrears owed to the institution. ”
That sentiment is nothing more than another bit of nonsensical sentiment designed to impress the youth who cannot recognize political rhetorical garbage!
The college do have the right to prevent students who’s tuition’s are in arrears; or even if the tuition is not paid for a single semester. That is the way it is internationally, and even at the UWI.
If the college has a name as “Dominica State College:” it would appear to me if if the government of Dominica must be the owner of the college,
So it is nonsense to talk about suing the college, because that means suing the one man government “Roosevelt Skerrit” himself.
Whether for Profit or Not-for-Profit, the main or only source of revenue for covering expenses for all colleges is tuition.
No Tuition = No College!
This is ridiculous. If government makes a commitment to pay school fees they should do so before exam time. What happen? The college running on air? So does that mean that me a struggling single mother should not pay my fees and expect to do my exams? Well September I will have to do that.
Skerritt let the college handle it’s affairs. Stop encouraging Dominicans to be lazy and dependence on government. You creating and supporting laziness and lack of responsibility to an entire nation. You are not setting a good example to those who can afford and take care of their obligations. These habits you are supporting will destroy the people and demotivated their willingness to work. If you are so willing to get involved in the affairs of every institution to bail them out putting more financial strain on the treasury, then why not invest to create good sustainable jobs for the people?
Can t say it better
well tell lennox stop depending on Dominicans for hand out to pay his legal fees and to travel round the world with nothing in hand positive back home that bad talking your home hand
hey Boss, was it ethically wrong , is to put your people in a position in which they can t afford to pay their education fees.
What rubbish that nor. If parents are employed why will you be paying their school fee. The begging mentality that prevailing even if they have money they will not pay because PM will pay. I not blaming PM I blaming out shameless people you know why, the power of the people is greater than the people in power. Skerrit cannot stay if we don’t want him to.
The same promises was made in my first year at the college. Just before elections. The HONORABLE Prime Minister R. Skerrit visited the college interacted with students and said not to worry, he would pay all fees and even in the Dean’s office in front of the administration repeated that Promise. Election passed…… When the time came to register for next semester a long list was put out with majority of student names of those owing the State College. SMH. The tuitions were never paid. But election had already passed and the party was re-elected and promise forgotten. I will never forget this. And I urge students do not to fall for this.
He will be known as the PM of a thousand words but 99% of these words are lies. That man needs to be fired at the next opportunity.
Skerrit should sue Rosie Douglas, sue the labor party and sue the voters of the VielleCase Constituency for putting this type of character in the governance of our once beautiful country. What a character!
Sometimes I wonder which one is worst, Donald Trump or Roosevelt Skeritt. I cannot understand, why Dominicans can be publicly humiliated by Roosevelt Skeritt and they accept it, like a cup of cocoa tea.
But who would PM Skerrit ( by the way I also use PM in creole to mean Prime Matte , which in English means prime liar) sue? He talking in tongues too much. He needs to use language we all understand. Is he or would he sue his government, the parents or management of the school? If is parents does he not have a list of students that owe the school? This man is tired of breaking people’s legs and replace them with crutches and seeks to get praise for the crutches, not realizing is he himself that broke their legs. Skerrit you are the cause of all these ills in Dominica so for goodness sake just shut up with your nonsense!
really.. how did it get to one million.. that’s chronic debt wii!!! and you don’t want the DSC to take action. everyone one has the rights to the courts but the outcome is what we can’t control.. smh
Wow, that’s a very stern warning to the president of the DSC , he better wake up and smell the hot coffee now. Another thing I want to know, is the Dominica state college a private institution or a Government Institution. Vis a vis the president taking such action need an answer. I am confused,
wrong is wrong right is right
Lol! Lovely PR opportunity PM Skerritt! Students’ fees are in arrears for months, students are concerned and scared about their future, you swoop in like the proverbial knight in shining armor to their rescue. Make some threats here and there to show you are de biggest bad*** around and restore the collegiates’ faith in their PM.
I must admire your sense of timing.
These impressionable young minds are most likely to be “virgin voters”.
So you rushing in to “save” them is only a brilliant political move on your part.
Where were you just after Maria when some of these same bright young minds were chosen to attend college in Barbados and never got to go???? Rumour had it that “somebody” was supposed to sign an important document to send to Barbados AND IT NEVER GOT DONE!
Why didn’t you come rushing in to their rescue that time???
Because we all know whose fault it was why the document was never signed, right?
http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/govt-gives-100000-in-financial-aid-to-dsc/
Another previous promise of commitment from the PM regarding DSC fees for those in need.
I too was wondering if that was a new or a recycled 1 Million dollars
When Dominicans get serious about their Country, Skerrit will stop making jokes…lmao!!!
..but Dominicans are indeed getting smarter, this is all gimmicks for votes..Most if not all college students are eligible to vote, here it is the man using state funds to woo support from the unsuspecting…A real Wolf among sheep.
More than that, is it fair that some parents neglect their responsibility (and please, i’m not saying that some don’t need genuine help, but some can afford and use their money to do otherwise) while others make sacrifices to pay the college, and that group that paid in full will not benefit from that $1m??..That is the problem with Socialism, it takes advantage of those who work hard and distribute the earnings to those who would rather sit on their butts…
Skerrit need to get serious about developing Dominica or leave office..there is just too much need in the place..How resilient are Dominicans???
Get real Mr Freeness who did not and have not worked for the many fine things in life that he has acquired in a very short time. Everything this guy does is for votes.
Statement made by the PM years ago about how the DSC will be managed. Now if the PM was serious at that time, he may very well be filing a lawsuit where his own ministry of education would be a co-defendant.
With the new Dominica State College (DSC) opening its doors to the new academic school year in about two weeks, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that his government has created a new system of financial aid at the institution to assist students.
Speaking on Kairi’s Heng program Skerrit said the new system will be jointly managed by the college and the ministry of education.
“We will be creating a system at the Dominica State College of financial aid where we will be giving the college a certain amount of money every year and that will be managed by the college and the ministry of education jointly,” he said
Well I was forced to drop out twice because I was unable to pay my school fees. So I welcome this action from the P.M
Why cant you pay your school fee? ARe your parents disabled? Do you have a welfare case? Maybe you should work first then go to college. Its people like you who have skerrit turning the people into beggars. Instead you hold skerrit accountable for providing jobs for your parents so they can pay you waiting on him to pay DSC? LAzy! with many people like you skeriit will always be in power.
This is clearly a page out of the book of the BLP party of Barbados, which won all contested seat in Barbados general elections held last week. The move brought many votes from the young people who were promised a “Tuition Free” education at the UWI in Barbados, if the BLP were elected, and they were elected. This is indeed a much needed change, but one cannot help but wonder at the timing. Look out and listen out for more proposals of change from the PM and others as they get ready to announce elections.
These guys are very smart. Just telling the masses what they want to hear. But behind closed doors they laugh and enjoy trips to Dubai with each other. Again if 1 Million is owed by students, it speaks volumes to the state of the economy. Well in the land of the free, why should anybody pay for anything. Just enjoy paradise.