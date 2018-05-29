Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has threatened possible legal against the Dominica State College (DSC) for its decision to bar students from writing exams as a result of arrears owed to the institution.

He described the practice as ethically and morally wrong, noting “all outstanding fees that our students owe to the State College as of May 2018”.

“In the first half of June we will be settling with the State College all of the outstanding fees that our students owe to the state college as of 31 of May 2018,” he stated. “We will pay the college by the second week of June $1-million that will clear all the fees the owed by all our young people attending the State College.”

The Prime Minister said that he will go the DSC himself to hand over the check and he will make it known that the practice of not allowing students to sit exams because of arrears is wrong.

“I will go to the State College to hand over the check to them and one of the things I will tell them of about is that the practice which they have of not allowing student to sit their exams is wrong, it is morally wrong, it is ethically wrong and it is illegal,” he stated.

He said if the DSC continues the practice, he will instruct the Attorney General to sue the college on behalf of students.

“And to hold the President Dr. (Donald) Peters personally laible because they should never be sending students home, not allowing them to sit their exams because there is no college, no university in the world that does that,” he remarked.