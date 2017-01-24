West Dominica Children’s Federation in collaboration with the Early Childhood Department of the Ministry of Education has presented developmental material to six preschools across Dominica.

The handing over ceremony was held Tuesday, January 24, morning at the Mahaut Resource Centre

Gospel Light Academy, Salisbury Preschool, Dublanc Preschool, Thibaud Preschool, Little Gems Preschool and the Canefield Preschool have all received cots (small beds) to provide the children with proper resting areas.

A total of 100 cots were distributed to the various preschools.

The donation came about so as to keep within the mandate of international standards, under the ‘Highscope Curriculum’ which includes developmental materials all aimed at enhancing childhood education.

Coordinator of the Federation, Beverly Baron, stated that the contribution is “just one of the ways we are showing our commitment,” where they have donated 200 cots before and is now giving another donation.

“We are continuing to support both pre-schoolers and early learners, and also those who are under the Roving Caregiver’s Programme,” she said.

She also said that the success of the program has been “invaluable.”

“We have brought much more comfort to the early learners and also, we have helped in the way that the teachers give instructions to the children because we know right now the textbook system has been criticized as not being effective,” she stated.

According to Assistant Education Officer for the Roving Caregiver’s Programme (R.C.P.) Austell Lockhart, the Highscope methodology has brought a new change to early childhood education.

“As we continue to enhance our preschools to meet the standards as prescribed by the Highscope, contributions like these go a long way in ensuring that we reach our goals. The Highscope has revolutionized early childhood education in its new approach of teaching and learning,” Lockhart said.

The Highscope Curriculum uses a clearly defined process called ‘active participative learning’ to achieve powerful outcomes in the classrooms, and encourages creativity and innovation.

Other items donated included paint, a laminator and laminator pouches to the Mahaut Primary School.