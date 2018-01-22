A concerned citizen of the Town of Portsmouth Miss Caesarina Paul, who is the Youth Skills Training Instructor at the Youth Development Division, is pioneering an initiative geared toward:

-The holistic development of young males and boys, and the lessening or total eradication of gun and other forms of violence by young males against others in the Town of Portsmouth.

The #PreserveOurBoys Work-Forum carded for Tuesday 30th January 2018 at the Indian River Conference Room which is expected to run from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and targets concerned citizens of the town.

This initiative aims to establish a case for advocacy against gun and other forms of violence and youth-oriented social ills and to initially create a short term-plan toward achieving the above-mentioned goals.

If successfully implemented, long-term plans may be explored toward sustainability of such advocacy.

A presentation on the rationale for the #PreserveOurBoys Work-Forum, defining of the problem and development of a plan through small groups’ deliberations will highlight the three-hour event.

In that light concerned citizens of the Town of Portsmouth are invited to attend this free work-forum.

This is in an effort to create a more liveable and peaceful environment for all residents.