#PreserveOurBoys initiative to target young men in PortsmouthPress release - Monday, January 22nd, 2018 at 10:14 AM
A concerned citizen of the Town of Portsmouth Miss Caesarina Paul, who is the Youth Skills Training Instructor at the Youth Development Division, is pioneering an initiative geared toward:
-The holistic development of young males and boys, and the lessening or total eradication of gun and other forms of violence by young males against others in the Town of Portsmouth.
The #PreserveOurBoys Work-Forum carded for Tuesday 30th January 2018 at the Indian River Conference Room which is expected to run from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and targets concerned citizens of the town.
This initiative aims to establish a case for advocacy against gun and other forms of violence and youth-oriented social ills and to initially create a short term-plan toward achieving the above-mentioned goals.
If successfully implemented, long-term plans may be explored toward sustainability of such advocacy.
A presentation on the rationale for the #PreserveOurBoys Work-Forum, defining of the problem and development of a plan through small groups’ deliberations will highlight the three-hour event.
In that light concerned citizens of the Town of Portsmouth are invited to attend this free work-forum.
This is in an effort to create a more liveable and peaceful environment for all residents.
I think this is a great idea and wishes that other villages such as Grand Bay could follow suit.
Way too many young men are wasting their lives away with no direction and a bleak future
Great initiative!
In general people don’t care about Males/Boys/Men, that is why our society and the world by extension is failing because men are the backbone of any society.
Awesome. Too much emphasis has been put on women and girls in empowering them so much that our young boys are left by the wayside to be consumed by streetlife. Young boys have no ambition these days. you see them daily on street corners wasting away. Our country needs strong diligent, innovative positive and forward thinking minds. Now is not the time to sit idly by engaged in the wrong activities. Our young women need to encourage the young men to do better with their lives also.