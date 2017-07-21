On the 14th of July 2017 Rianna Patterson and Eber Ravariere, Dominica’s Queen’s Young Leaders 2017 Awardees, met with His Excellency Mr. Charles A. Savarin, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, at the Office of the President, State House, Victoria Street, Roseau, Dominica.

The Queen’s Young Leaders Programme celebrates the achievements of inspiring young people from across the Commonwealth.

On June 29th 2017, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II presented these two young people from the Commonwealth of Dominica with a Queen’s Young Leaders Award at Buckingham Palace; honouring Patterson for her dedication to helping ease the impact that dementia has on individuals and families, and Eber Ravariere for creating social and economic opportunities for young people through agriculture.

Founder of Dominica Dementia Foundation, Rianna Patterson, expressed her concerns for persons with Dementia in Dominica and her hopes for a Dementia Friendly Island.

A matter regarding collaboration during World Alzheimer’s Month was also discussed; “In September we, the Dominica Dementia Foundation will be pushing to raise awareness and will be collecting data on persons with Dementia in Dominica in an effort to provide services for citizens affected.”

Patterson also touched on how Dominica can be involved in the Global Dementia Movement.

The Dominica Dementia Foundation will be hosting its 1st Annual General Meeting early in September as well as celebrating its 1 year anniversary as a foundation.

Eber Ravariere, President of SOUL (Signs of Unlimited Love) Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society Ltd, revealed his efforts to His Excellency President Savarin on the role of SOUL in supporting National, Regional and Global Agendas focused on Food Security and Reducing the Food Import Bill.

Amidst the issue of the decline in the Agriculture Industry and the aging population of Farmers, Ravariere expressed to President Savarin his confidence that this Youth Agriculture Cooperative will polish the image of agriculture through Food Production, Processing, Marketing, Advocacy and Awareness.

SOUL has embraced its role as an entity focused on providing employment opportunities for youth within the rural context. In doing so, SOUL does not only work towards the reduction of unemployment, but also to counteract the phenomena of Over-Urbanization, Brain-Drain and Impoverished Rural Conditions.

SOUL sees itself as the CORE, THE HEART, THE SOUL of our Nation’s development, prosperity and survival.