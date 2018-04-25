Students across Dominica are expected to benefit from the donation of solar lights courtesy of the Lee Brenneisen Foundation.

Some 4,000 lights, worth US$30,000, will be distributed throughout the island.

Students of the Goodwill Primary School received theirs on Tuesday.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Chandler Hyacinth, said they will assist students without electricity since Hurricane Maria to study and prepare for examinations.

“This foundation has been doing a lot of work with students just like you in other parts of the world, especially in Africa where they do fundraising and they work on projects with school,” she told the students.

She said after Hurricane Maria, the foundation decided to work on a project to provide solar lights for students in Dominica.

“We know the challenges we have with electricity in many of our areas,” Hyacinth stated. “We know some of you the students, your homes still do not have electricity. So we are going to assist you today with some solar lights which you can use as you prepare for exams.”

She noted that there are students at the Goodwill Primary School who study and work hard and who aim to excel and do well.

“And there are teachers who work just as hard to ensure that you do well as well,” she said.

Hyacinth thanked the foundation for the donation.

“As we distribute the solar lights to the various communities, we hope that you the students will use it to help you to prepare for your exams,” she said.

Lamps were distributed to students on the west coast on Tuesday and will be distributed on the East Coast on Wednesday, April 25.

The Lee Brenneisen Foundation partners with schools in developing nations to provide clean water, solar power, low carbon stoves, trees, vegetable gardens, beehives and critical tech solutions.