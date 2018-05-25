Range Developments – an award-winning developer of ultra-luxury resorts in the Caribbean – is once again responding to the needs of the local community by providing much needed financial support to CALLS – an educational centre which provides teaching and guidance for young people who are unable to continue their studies at school due to poor performance in exams.

The Centre – which has been serving the local community for 24 years – suffered extensive damage due to hurricane Maria last year. The money will go towards replacing the roof, restoring the kitchen and computer lab which has to be demolished and rebuilt again. New educational equipment and materials will also be purchased for the students.

The M/V Pacific Hope – a medical ship with a mission, is pleased to partner with Range Developments in rebuilding and enhancing CALLS. Volunteers aboard the M/V Pacific Hope are excited to make a positive impact in the lives of young people in Dominica by contributing their time and talents to rebuild the roof, restore the kitchen and assist in other projects.

Mrs. Olivia Douglas, the Director of CALLS said:

“We are very grateful to Range Developments for their timely and most generous donation of $100,000. As a result of Hurricane Maria, CALLS suffered extensive devastation and the assessment showed damages in the range of $301,750. This was most discouraging as funds were at a minimum, with no financial assistance in sight. However, this contribution has revived our hope and given us the courage to move on.”

Mr. Kamal Shehada, Development Director of Range Developments said:

“We are honoured to support an initiative like CALLS which clearly provides a lifeline to the youth of Dominica. I recently toured the facility and was very impressed by the excellent work carried out by Mrs. Olivia Douglas and her team.”

Range Developments already has an established record of CSR programs in Dominica and actively works with local schools, sports facilities and community centres for the benefit of all. The team hopes to build upon their social responsibility efforts by further supporting other worthwhile projects and initiatives.