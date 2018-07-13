Ambassador of Cuba to Dominica, Juan Carlos Frometa de la Rosa has revealed that reroofing of the Dominica State College (DSC) is expected to complete in two or three weeks.

He made that announcement while addressing a handing over ceremony of Cuban Scholarships to Dominican students held at the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Morne Daniel on Friday.

The school was severely damaged by Hurricane Maria on September 18, 2017 and extensive repair works begun on the roof in June 2018 by Cuban enginneers.

“We will continue helping not only in training, and now especially after Hurricane Maria Cuban have been working, helping, providing supplies, donations to Dominica and now I feel very happy because we have 80 Cuban engineers and contractors reroofing the state college, so in two or three weeks they will finish reroofing the school and after this they will go around the country to continue repairing houses,” he said.

The Ambassador said he is very happy to see many Cubans working close to Dominica.

The work in progress was made possible by the Chinese, Cuban & Venezuelan Governments, Engineers without borders and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The New DSC which opened its doors to hundreds of students in September 2013 was funded through a $30-million concessionary loan from the China Export Import Bank (EXIM Bank).

The State College is one of several projects constructed by the Shanghai Construction Group in Dominica.