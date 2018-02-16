Rotary Club of Dominica presents books to primary schoolsDominica News Online - Friday, February 16th, 2018 at 11:22 AM
On Friday, February 9, 2018, the Rotary Club of Dominica presented library books to two (2) primary schools; St. Mary’s Primary School and the Newtown Primary School under its Literacy Enhancement Project.
This Project was made possible through a generous donation of $34,000 (US$12,500) from the Anglican Church Post TS Erica Relief Fund.
Tom and Harriet Lynskey, Co-Founders of ‘Hands Across the Sea’ along with many donors in the USA, purchased the discounted books from a range of sources including Scholastic, Penguin, McGraw Hill, Random House, World Book and various Caribbean publishers.
Through countless negotiations, the founders were able to accumulate books valued for retail in excess of $70,000.
Hand’s Across the Sea has been contributing to literacy in Dominica for over eleven (11) years and has donated books to at least eighty-five (85) schools across the country.
The presentation ceremony was attended by President Alymer, Past President Annie, Rotarian Desrie, Rotarian Brenton, Pat and Harriet Lynskey, Jiselle Allport of the Anglican Church and Lousianna Dubique, a representative of the Lions Club who facilitated the clearance from the port.
A total of 21 primary schools will receive library books under the Literacy Enhancement Project.
They are as follows:
Southern District
Bagatelle Primary (Lit award in 2017)
Grand Bay Primary
Morne Prosper
Newtown Primary
Wotten Waven
Eastern District
Atkinson Primary
Belles Primary
Concord
Grand Fond
Delices
Salybia
Sineku
Western District
Christian Union Primary
Kelleb John Laurent (St. Joe)
Roseau Primary
St. Mary’s Primary
Northern District
Penville Primary
Clifton
SavannePaille
Temple SDA
Wills Strathmore Stevens
The Rotary Club of Dominica wishes to express sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Education and all the partners who made this donation possible. It is very timely in the wake of destruction done to libraries around the island as a result of Hurricane Maria.
