On Friday, February 9, 2018, the Rotary Club of Dominica presented library books to two (2) primary schools; St. Mary’s Primary School and the Newtown Primary School under its Literacy Enhancement Project.

This Project was made possible through a generous donation of $34,000 (US$12,500) from the Anglican Church Post TS Erica Relief Fund.

Tom and Harriet Lynskey, Co-Founders of ‘Hands Across the Sea’ along with many donors in the USA, purchased the discounted books from a range of sources including Scholastic, Penguin, McGraw Hill, Random House, World Book and various Caribbean publishers.

Through countless negotiations, the founders were able to accumulate books valued for retail in excess of $70,000.

Hand’s Across the Sea has been contributing to literacy in Dominica for over eleven (11) years and has donated books to at least eighty-five (85) schools across the country.

The presentation ceremony was attended by President Alymer, Past President Annie, Rotarian Desrie, Rotarian Brenton, Pat and Harriet Lynskey, Jiselle Allport of the Anglican Church and Lousianna Dubique, a representative of the Lions Club who facilitated the clearance from the port.

A total of 21 primary schools will receive library books under the Literacy Enhancement Project.

They are as follows:

Southern District

Bagatelle Primary (Lit award in 2017)

Grand Bay Primary

Morne Prosper

Newtown Primary

Wotten Waven

Eastern District

Atkinson Primary

Belles Primary

Concord

Grand Fond

Delices

Salybia

Sineku

Western District

Christian Union Primary

Kelleb John Laurent (St. Joe)

Roseau Primary

St. Mary’s Primary

Northern District

Penville Primary

Clifton

SavannePaille

Temple SDA

Wills Strathmore Stevens

The Rotary Club of Dominica wishes to express sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Education and all the partners who made this donation possible. It is very timely in the wake of destruction done to libraries around the island as a result of Hurricane Maria.