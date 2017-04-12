Education Minister, Petter Saint Jean, has stated that the fact that more emphasis is placed on the development of preschool children as opposed to children aged three years or younger, is an approach that requires some rethinking.

Speaking at a handing over ceremony of educational materials to various Child Day Cares on Wednesday morning at the Windsor Park Conference Room, Saint Jean stated that more focus must be placed on the stimulation of children aged zero to three years old.

“Our activity here this morning is part of the whole thrust. Importantly you may ask ‘why rethink early childhood development?’ See, very often, more emphasis is placed on our children at the preschools and not enough is given to the children who are younger. Therefore, you will recall that during the National Symposium in my address I made an urgent plea for us to focus the attention on the stimulation of children 0-3 years,” he said.

During the event, the Ministry of Education handed over a number of manipulative toys to representatives of 17 Child Day Cares, and the Roving Care Givers program, which is in keeping with the government’s mandate of providing such educational tools.

The Day Cares which received materials included; Future Generation for Christ, Mother’s Love, Early Childhood Development, RCP, and Lisa’s Day Care, among others.

Saint Jean stated that research shows the first three years are the “most critical in ensuring a successful future.”

“In fact there is much empirical evidence to show that children are supposed to be stimulated from the womb. That is why I then call the parents to read to their children and to speak intelligently during the period of pregnancy. The time has come where we need to do away with the baby talk and speak intelligently to our children,” he affirmed.

He reminded the caretakers that the vision of proper early childhood development begins with them seeing that they are “the first institution of learning.”

“You are the key in ensuring that our children receive a solid foundation, a good foundation for life. Therefore your focus cannot just be on custodial care, it goes beyond feeding and simply paying attention to the child’s hygiene. Attention must be placed on the development of the cognitive, social, and emotional skills the fine and gross motor skills, among many other,” he said.

He reiterated that early stimulation is of “paramount importance”, however, he cautions that the process of stimulation is most critical.

“The stimulation must be done through active interaction between parent and child, between children and children and not by placing the television screen or a smartphone before these children,” he remarked.

According to him, the government of Dominica remains steadfast in its commitment to the Dominican people.

See presentation to the different Day Cares below.