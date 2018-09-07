Education Minister, Petter Saint Jean has called on principals to take their roles as managers seriously as they begin the new academic year on Monday.

He spoke at the National Principals’ Meeting held at the Newtown Primary School on Friday.

“Principals as we embark on a new academic year I wish to admonish you to take your role as manager seriously,” he advised. “You and you alone are responsible for what goes on at your school. When your school succeeds you are proud…”

According to Saint Jean, accountability in leadership is key.

“If you are to distinguish yourself as a successful manager, I call upon you to endeavor to maintain an effective accountability structure and ensure that key controls exist and that they are working as you intend them to,” he stated.

He told the principals that as they return to their schools to fulfill the role as administrator, motivator and instructional leader, they “need to recognize that you do so at a time when our education system is fraught with challenges brought on by the far-reaching consequences of climate change.”

“You have witnessed first-hand the impact that disasters can cause, that they can have on our schools and the lives of our future generation, our children,” Saint Jean noted.

Saint Jean said that his ministry going forward need to engage Principals, “the people who are on the ground on a daily basis on how best we can create schools that are equipped to respond effectively in emergency situations.”