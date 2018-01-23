Saint Jean says all students now back at schoolDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 23rd, 2018 at 12:52 PM
Education Minister, Petter Saint Jean, has revealed that all students are back in the classroom in “one way, shape or form” following the passage of Hurricane Maria which devastated the island in September 2017.
Last week Friday he said the government’s goal of finding temporary homes for some 20 families who were living at the Dominica Grammar School since the hurricane has been realized.
“As of Friday the 19 of January, the first and second formers will be back at full session at the Dominica Grammar School,” he stated. “We owe a debt of gratitude to the Ministry of Social Services, the Ministry of Housing and indeed the cabinet of the Commonwealth of Dominica for working with us and ensuring that every Dominican child can be back at school.”
He added, “We have achieved getting all our students back at school. So all our primary and secondary students are back at school in one way shape or form or the other.”
Saint Jean stated that his ministry is now tackling the early childhood level.
“I can only hope as we work together to ensure that we develop our young people, that the Dominica public will recognize that the task of nation-building is even more challenging in this post-Maria era,” he said.
5 Comments
Wait, is that a school, pleas tell me it’s not.
You mean to tell me that it took four months for this lazy good for nothing government to get the school children back to schools. I bet you that their children were not affected.
For crying out loud, how is poor Dominica going to recover when we have such people at the helm. What the hell are we doing with all the aid which is pouring in to Dominica? These poor kids should have been sorted as a matter of priority .
What on earth is wrong with this man? Making a foolish statement like that: all students are back in the classroom in “one way, shape or form”. Has he completely lost it? What does “one way, shape or form” mean in this context? Shall I tell you what you ment to say: not all children are back in a proper classrooms yet. Don’t try to hide your incompetence behind ‘clever phrases’. You guys can not fool us no more, it’s just your supporters who I can hear labour all the way.
Thank you for the good news
I am so glad to hear that. I think I mentioned that my grandchildren live in Belle(s)? with their other grandparents. I am so glad to receive news from Dominica because I cannot contact them yet. I am from South Africa and think a lot about you people. I also pray for you regularly
God Bless. Annamarie