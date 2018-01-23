Education Minister, Petter Saint Jean, has revealed that all students are back in the classroom in “one way, shape or form” following the passage of Hurricane Maria which devastated the island in September 2017.

Last week Friday he said the government’s goal of finding temporary homes for some 20 families who were living at the Dominica Grammar School since the hurricane has been realized.

“As of Friday the 19 of January, the first and second formers will be back at full session at the Dominica Grammar School,” he stated. “We owe a debt of gratitude to the Ministry of Social Services, the Ministry of Housing and indeed the cabinet of the Commonwealth of Dominica for working with us and ensuring that every Dominican child can be back at school.”

He added, “We have achieved getting all our students back at school. So all our primary and secondary students are back at school in one way shape or form or the other.”

Saint Jean stated that his ministry is now tackling the early childhood level.

“I can only hope as we work together to ensure that we develop our young people, that the Dominica public will recognize that the task of nation-building is even more challenging in this post-Maria era,” he said.