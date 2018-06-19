Education Minister, Petter Saint Jean has said the importance of equipping children with the necessary skills at an early stage has been at the forefront of his ministry’s policy initiatives.

He made that statement while delivering remarks at a National Sensitization Exercise to support an integrated operations framework for Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Monday.

The workshop was organized with the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development in collaboration with UNICEF and the OECS Secretariat.

“The importance of equipping our children with the necessary skills at the early stage to foster a society of productive and successful adults has been at the forefront of our policy initiatives,” he said. “It is for this reason that government continues to invest heavily in early childhood development and put the essential legislation, infrastructure and instruments in place.”

According to Saint Jean, the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development has long recognized the significance of early childhood education and its impact on the cognitive, socio-economic and physical Development of our children.

“It is fully understood that early childhood education is the foundation for further learning and we therefore have a responsibility to educate our children and to assist them in overcoming any educational disadvantages,” he stated.

Meanwhile Saint Jean revealed Dominica will receive six state of the art preschools courtesy of the Maria Holder Memorial Trust.

He said the schools were attached to the primary schools in Wotten Waven, Belles, Concord, Warner, Trafalgar and Roseau.