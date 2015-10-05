Education Minister Petter Saint Jean has called on Dominican teachers to redouble their efforts and make sacrifices in order to make up for lost time.

After the passing of Tropical Storm Erika many schools remained closed for a number of reasons and the academic year did not start as planned.

“We have lost vital teaching and learning time, in order to compensate for the time lost all of you teachers, carvers and shapers of our destiny, you are encouraged today to redouble your efforts to maximize on task for students,” Saint Jean told teachers at a healing service on Friday. “Make sacrifices by spending more time at school, increase your efforts to be punctual and regular for school, and please, I admonish you, to give up some of the prescribe vacation time all in an effort to ensure that our students maximize benefits of learning opportunities.”

According to him, this may be demanding but these are actions that, “we will have to take to ensure that our students can achieve success.”

Saint Jean called on all teachers to continue working with their union and the Ministry of Education in ensuring the efficiency of the Dominica education system.

Meanwhile; Roseau South MP, Attorney-at-Law, Joshua Francis told teachers that it is not an easy task in dealing with the effects of Tropical Storm Erika.

“It is not going to be an easy road because you are multitask teachers, you are more than just being an instructor, you have the onus to inculcate values in our children, but that task has now expanded,” he explained. “You are now a psychologist, because you have to deal with several students who are psychologically affected, even some of you colleagues have been psychologically affected and as such your skills must expand, your skill-set must improve because it’s a herculean task.

Francis reminded teachers that in the past that, “you have done it and you did it well and I have no doubt that this time you will do it well again.”