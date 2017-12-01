Almost 250 Dominican children, now studying and residing in Antigua, following the devastating passage of Hurricane Maria through their homeland, were recently surprised with a gift of school supplies and backpacks by the Sandals Foundation.

This is a continuation of a similar project, in coordination with the Ministry of Education of Antigua and Barbuda in September, where much-needed school supplies were gifted to Barbudan children displaced by Hurricane Irma.

As part of a continuing effort to bring relief and recovery to those islands impacted by the destructive hurricane season this year, the Sandals Foundation, which operates in seven Caribbean countries, has committed itself to supporting the children and their families who left everything and moved to Antigua.

In the immediate wake of Irma, Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Gordon “Butch” Stewart announced a personal donation of $150,000 to assist the children of the island of Barbuda. Stewart’s donation is being managed by the Sandals Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Sandals group.

Sandals Grande Antigua General Manager Gaurav “G” Sindhi who was present at the National Public Library hand-over of back packs filled with school supplies, said the Foundation had made a long term commitment to supporting children and education impacted by the storms.

“This is our way of meeting the immediate needs of children, many of whom came to Antigua with very little personal possessions and need some assistance to get the most out of their education,” he said. “We have on-going dialogue with the Ministry of Education to assist with the rebuilding of the primary school in Barbuda which is no longer operational.”