The Marigot Development Corporation (MDC) has secured a second sports scholarship for 2018.

The recipient of the award, Shanee Angol is now a student-athlete at the Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas, USA.

Angols joins three other student/athletes -Keyon Burton (2018), Zellie Charles (2015) and Chelsey Linton (2014) in the MDC program.

She will major in Business Administration and compete in Javelin and at least one other event.

Angol performed at the highest national and regional athletic levels as a student of the Pierre Charles Secondary School. She won the gold medal and set a 2014 CARIFTA Games record in the Javelin event. She also copped the 2015 Ministry of Education Sport Woman of the Year.

The Sports component of the “Study in the US Program” targets mainly performing student-athletes of the WESMAR Rangers Athletic Club with the ability to leverage their talents into US college opportunities. Over the years, the program has also assisted other national student-athletes to access opportunities in the US but Shanee Angol is the first athlete from outside of the WESMAR Rangers’ system to be recruited entirely through the efforts of the MDC program.

Michael Pascal, Coordinator of the MDC program, said that his drive to assist comes from the abundance of talent and potential he sees in young Dominicans. His passion lies in as far as possible giving these deserving young people a “hand up”, even if the focus of the MDC is in the development of Marigot youth. The service of the Sports Component of the MDC Program is entirely free, as most of the athletes come from underserved areas of the Dominican population.

He points out as with all MDC supported student–athletes, it takes the proverbial African village to execute a smooth transition into the NJCAA system. He recognizes a host of persons who assisted, through the provision of financial and material contributions. Special thanks go to Mr. Crispin Gregoire and We Are Dominica (WAD) who came on board as a full partner in support of Shanee. Mention is also made of the Dominica Olympic Committee (DOC), Maysill Pascal, Sophia George, Maya Pascal, Peter Alfred, Donna Pascal, Cisne Pascal and Cassandra Pascal.

Although leaving her beloved mom, Ms. Chanelle Deroche’, her siblings and country have been painful, Angol is eagerly looking forward to this new phase of her life and to improving as an athlete. She is very grateful for all the support she has received along the way, especially from Coach Pacquette and for the scholarship and opportunities afforded her at Cloud County Community College.

The MDC wishes Shanee the very best and will be very grateful to receive any generous support towards providing her with needed gear.