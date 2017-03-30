With a score of two hundred and forty (240) points, the Saint Mary’s Academy (SMA) won the 2017 Rotary Club of Dominica National Secondary Schools’ Literacy Quiz. The school was represented by Hananel Valerie and Hilary Lawrence.

Each student received a smart phone and $100.00 top up compliments FLOW Dominica and gift packages. The school received the championship plaque.

Five schools competed in the final which was held at the Dominica State College on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.

The Convent High School (Louise Aarons and Brigitte Joseph) placed second with two hundred and twenty (220) points and won a trophy sponsored by Bank of Nova Scotia, a tablet sponsored by CIS and $100.00 top up compliments FLOW Dominica and gift packages.

In third place was the North East Comprehensive School (Claire-Anne Telemaque and Micahyah Denis) with one hundred and ninety five (195) points. They won a trophy also sponsored by Bank of Nova Scotia and $100.00 “top up” compliments FLOW Dominica and gift packages.

The Rotary Club of Dominica would like to extend thanks to our major sponsors FLOW Dominica, Dominica Electricity Services Limited, National Bank of Dominica, Bank of Nova Scotia, CIS Enterprises, Dominica Business Systems, Jays Ltd, Tonge Group of Companies-Perky’s Pizza, National Co-operative Credit Union Limited, Communication Integrating Solutions Technologies (CIS) and Arden Sounds and Light.

As part of its sponsorship package to the National Literacy Quiz Competition, Mrs. Adina Bellot-Valetines of Dominica Electricity Services-DOMLEC presented the club with a cheque of $3,000.00 and sponsored the t-shirts for the event.

Miss Dominica 2017, Miss Jade Romain, representing the National Co-operative Credit Union also presented the club with a cheque of $1000.00.

The Rotary Club of Dominica would also like to thank the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development, as well as the principals and teachers of the secondary schools, their sponsors and patrons for supporting this competition.