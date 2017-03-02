The spirit of Koudmen and supporting our communities and neighbours was seen in action at the official opening of two new school libraries on Tuesday 21st February.

Through partnership with US non-profit organisation Hands Across The Sea (http://www.handsacrossthesea.net/) and sponsorship from the Sandals Foundation (http://sandalsfoundation.org/), the Belles and Concord Primary schools received a shipment of brand new, interesting and exciting books, to support their student literacy improvement efforts and encourage a joy of reading.

The teamwork of staff, students, parents, businesses and other individuals, led to these colourful, comfortable and child-friendly libraries being created to house the new books, ensuring all students and teachers had access to them.

At Belles Primary, Principal Ms. Christopher expressed thanks to all those who made her dream of a new library a reality, including the Management and staff of National Petroleum (NP), with particular mention of Country Manager Mr. Heskeith Brumant and employee Mr. Rawlin Simon. Mr. Brumant indicated that the Company is proud of its 10-year support for the school and is a strong believer in the importance of literacy and community empowerment. On behalf of his company, he was happy to donate funds and human resource to this project and to organize the building, installation and painting of the book shelves.

Principal Mrs. Matthew of Concord Primary also expressed her thanks and appreciation for the team effort in getting the library area ready, especially from parents and Mrs. Renate Siegenthaler, for the library shelving.

Hands Across The Sea founders Harriet and Tom Linskey attended the library openings and expressed their gratitude to all those involved. The couple passionately believes “in the life-changing power of reading and literacy and that every child in the Eastern Caribbean should have access to a lending library of great books” and strongly urge other local businesses to support schools in their literacy improvement efforts.