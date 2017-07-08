Kenilee Baron of the St. John’s Primary School has won the top position in the DBS Radio, Courts-sponsored Reading Competition held at the Arawak House of Culture on Friday.

There was a tie for the second place position between Noah Sorhaindo of the Pioneer Preparatory School and Joshua Burkhard of the Lighthouse Christian Academy.

Third place went to Khoie Darroux of the Convent Prep.

More info later.