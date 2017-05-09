Fourteen all male prison inmates at the Dominica State Prison are getting a second chance at education and have registered to write the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examination in English A, on the 9th of May 2017.

These fourteen will sit the one-day examination at the Dominica State College where adequate arrangements have been made in order to have a hitch -free process.

The Adult Education Division in the Ministry of Social Services Family and Gender Affairs, and the Dominica Prison Services in the Ministry of Justice, Immigration and National Security are working in partnership to offer inmates of the State Prison a second chance at education.

To prepare offenders for return to their communities and reduce recidivism, inmates of the Dominica State Prison are provided opportunities while incarcerated to address certain deficiencies and develop life and work skills. The inmates are offered educational classes in basic literacy and numeracy and continuing education.

The Adult Education Division believes in the power of education to elevate, nurture, and transform, that is why the Division has been collaborating with the Dominica Prison Service over several years now, in the organization and implementation of Literacy, Continuing Education and Entrepreneurial Skills training programmes, geared at equipping the inmates with the relevant skills and capacities, to assist them in being better able to cope in mainstream society. This partnership presently continues with the provision of weekly classes in English A in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) programme.

Facilitators are engaged by the Division with remuneration and logistical support provided by the Ministry of Justice, Immigration and National Security and supervision and tutorial services are provided by Adult Education officers.

The curriculum is designed to give prisoners the intellectual leverage they need to revise their view of themselves and leave prison better equipped to contribute positively to their families and communities.

A supervisor and invigilator will be assigned for day for the seamless conduct of the examination.