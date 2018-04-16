ROSEAU, DOMINICA April 16, 2018: Dominica’s secondary school students are set to receive a boost in their exam preparations as Flow and One on One Educational Services Limited, creators of Flow Study, partner to give free access to Flow Study and other exam preparation resources.

All secondary school students will have access until June 30, 2018. Flow Study is an online portal through which students obtain help to better prepare for the CAPE and CSEC examinations.

Using Flow Study, students will have unlimited access to a comprehensive range of self-paced CSEC preparation materials, including complete video lectures spanning the CSEC syllabus, practice tests, 9 years of past paper solutions, CyberPedia and virtual labs.

Students can access these resources by logging onto www.flowstudy.co or downloading the Flow Study Android Mobile App from the Google Playstore.

The Ministry of Education & Human Resource Development welcomes the partnership with Flow and One on One Educational Services to provide students with access to the examination resources.

“Since the passage of Hurricane Maria, our students have struggled with research in areas with no internet access and where computers are no longer readily available due to storm damage. This initiative by Flow and One on One Educational Services Limited comes at a most opportune time for those writing the CSEC exams who are in need of that extra assistance to ensure success.” noted Permanent Secretary Chandler Hyacinth.

“The Ministry is grateful for this interest by Flow in the students’ educational success and we intend to take full advantage at the secondary school level by encouraging them to access the platform and use the resources available,” she said.

Flow’s General Manager Jeffrey Baptiste says the introduction of Flow Study to CSEC and CAPE students at this important time represents the company’s continuing commitment to the development of Dominica’s human resource base.

“Flow’s corporate social responsibility agenda has always extended to the youth of this nation and we continue to embrace opportunities to contribute to their growth and development. Hurricane Maria interfered with the ability of many of our students to conduct their studies because of access to online information and we are pleased to aid in the process of preparing the students for these very important exams with Flow Study” noted Baptiste.

“Flow is very proud of this effort to bring the students back on track with their studies. We are confident that access to One on One’s Flow Study services will enhance the students’ chances in the CSEC & CAPE examinations.” Baptiste said.

Ricardo Allen, the Chief Executive Officer at One on One Educational Services Limited, and his team will lead the on-the-ground activities in Dominica, and he is extremely excited about the prospects of playing a part in preparing Dominica’s students for CSEC & CAPE.

“It has always been our belief that education is perhaps the most dynamic way of advancing the welfare of a nation, and in the face of the catastrophic hurricanes experienced last year, for many students, that reality was significantly impacted,” Allen said.

“In response to the unspeakable disaster, in collaboration with Flow, we have put together a comprehensive series of activities which will no doubt positively impact students and their results,” he explained.

In addition to the provision of Flow Study for free, the partnership will provide:

1. Flow Study for classrooms – Students will receive 24/7 access to study all their subjects online in preparation for exams, accessed via www.flowstudy.co

2. Flow Study LIVE – daily LIVE past papers sessions (along with lessons) will be streamed for the top 5 subjects being taken at CSEC level via Facebook and live.flowstudy.co

1. Flow study workshops – On-site exam preparation seminars will be held from April 18th to April 24th, 2018

3. One on One physical past exam paper manuals – paper back past paper solutions manuals will be distributed to students in Dominica

Flow Study for classrooms is an easy to use, teacher driven online learning platform which makes teaching simple and convenient for teachers and provides an exciting and personalised learning experience for students.

Flow Study LIVE is a LIVE session, one-hour daily, hosted by tutors from One on One, open to all Facebook users covering six CSEC subjects per week. The objective is to begin the early preparation of students.

Flow study workshops is a 1-week providing extensive coverage of over twenty years of past paper questions. Teachers will be selected for training and execution.

One on One physical past exam paper manuals, each containing 9 years of model solutions, will be distributed to students preparing to sit exams.