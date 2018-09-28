Teachers and students in Dominica face the possibility of less holiday this Christmas as moves will be made to make up for time lost due to inclement weather systems.

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, said the government will examine the possibility of extending the school term.

“I have asked the Minister of Education to examine the possibility of extended the school term because of the number of days that students have lost as a result of weather system…,” he stated. “There will be a possibility of having less holiday for Christmas.”

Dominica was affected by a number of weather systems this year and authorities were forced to close schools on many occasions.

On Thursday [September 27] and Friday [September 28] school were closed due to the passage of Tropical Storm Kirk.

The Prime Minister said the Minister of Education has been mandated to examine the possibility of extending the school term.

“One day is too many for our students to miss school,” he stated.