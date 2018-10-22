PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD – MONDAY 22nd OCTOBER, 2018– HALIMAHS HELPING HANDS has donated “School Supplies” for new school term September 2018 to families affected by Hurricane Maria in Dominica in September 2017.

The supplies were officially handed over on Monday morning.

Three pallets packed with supplies will be shared among 17 Primary Schools.

Schools will receive notebooks, pens, pencils, copybooks, workbooks, erasers, school bags, crayons, etc.

Seventeen primary schools and one secondary school in Dominica have been selected based on need, to receive assistance from the Halimah’s Helping Hands Foundation, an NGO foundation in Trinidad & Tobago as part of a Hurricane Maria Relief Initiative.

Names of schools are: San Sauveur, Castle Bruce, La Plaine, St. Joseph, Salisbury, Salybia, Giraudel, Porthmouth, Grand Fond, Sineku, Marigot, Mahaut, Pioneer Prep, Delices, Morne Jaune and Orion Secondary.

Three pallets totaling 61 boxes have been packed, labeled, wrapped and placed on the “INCH 1″ Vessel.

Alstons Shipping in Trinidad & Tobago has coordinated the shipping of the pallets and the cost of shipping was donated by the Muslims of Trinidad & Tobago organization.

The pallets were received and ported by Beverly Shipping of Portsmouth Dominica.

Boxes contain “School Supplies” in the form of stationery, school bags and notebooks among other items for children whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the 2017 Hurricane Maria that hit the island of Dominica.

The school supplies have been purchased by Halimah’s Helping Hand. LIAT Airlines sponsored the airfare to Dominica for one Halimah’s Helping Hands Executive Board Member to be present for the distribution.

The Muslim Community of Dominica along with Rotaract Dominica will be on hand coordinating the distribution logistics of the supplies to the 17 schools on the island.