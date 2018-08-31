Acting Adult Education Officer, Francisca Joseph has revealed that the Division is hoping to have 12 prison inmates write the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examinations next year.

“We are hoping that in June next year that they can write the exams, about 12 of them,” she told the media on Friday.

According to her, the Division is also hoping to do another its programme “Beyond Prison Walls” for inmates at the State Prison.

“We are hoping that we can get some funding for that as well, so when they leave the prison they will leave with a portfolio…,” Joseph stated.

She said that the Division is working with prison officials and the Ministry of National Security and they hope to continue that collaboration, “to ensure that we build our young people…”

Joseph stated further that the Division also wants to work with parents.

“We will be working with the different schools in September,” she said. “We will be working with the Castle Bruce Secondary School to bring the parents together, bring the young people together to see that medium, how do we meet in order to assist them,” Joseph explained.

Two inmates at the Dominica State Prison obtained grade ones in English A, at the 2017 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examinations.

Fourteen inmates wrote the CSEC Examinations in English A, on May 9th, 2017.

The Adult Education Division says it believes in the power of education to elevate, nurture, and transform, that is why the Division has been collaborating with the Dominica Prison Service over several years now, in the organization and implementation of Literacy, Continuing Education and Entrepreneurial Skills training programmes, geared at equipping the inmates with the relevant skills and capacities, to assist them in being better able to cope in mainstream society.