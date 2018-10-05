Twenty-Five receive scholarships from Melissa Skerrit FoundationDominica News Online - Friday, October 5th, 2018 at 10:02 AM
Twenty-five students in Dominica have benefited from scholarships valued at a total of $50,000, courtesy of the Melissa Skerrit Foundation.
The scholarships were presented at a ceremony held at the Dominica State College (DSC) on Thursday.
It was made in collaboration with citizenship by investment (CBI) specialist and developer Montreal Management Consultants Est (MMCE).
The scholarships include school supplies, books, uniforms, shoes and transportation allowance.
“This year is an exceptional one as we are now able to give more college students scholarships than previous years,” Skerrit said while addressing the ceremony. “We are able to provide 60 scholarships to students from the Pre-Schools and up to the college level, and today we will provide 25 scholarships to students here today.”
She said that she has decided to include students from the Goodwill, Tarish Pit, Gutter, Fond Cole, Stock Farm as well as the Roseau Central area.
According to her, this comes on the heels of a visit to the Roseau North area accompanied by Dominica Labour Party (DLP) caretaker of that constituency, Miriam Blanchard during the delivery of relief item after Hurricane Maria.
She stated that she knew right away that special attention had to be given to residents of this area.
Meantime, Skerrit said that she recognized the struggles that the students faced Post-Hurricane Maria and she commended them for finding ways to study.
“For those of you who are here today, who struggled with no electricity after Maria but still found a way to study I commend you for being here, if you come from a broken home where education is not viewed as important, I commend you for being here. If you must work a full-time job in order to pay for your college education I commend you for being here…,” Skerrit noted.
11 Comments
Where is the Minister of Education? Such a presentation should be made by the Education Minister. This pretentious propaganda show by Skeritt and family, is just another way to rally his votes for the upcoming elections.
This is so wrong.Proceeds from the sale of our passports are being used to fund this foundation. Grace Mugabe also did the same in Zimbabwe. Time will tell. We did not learn lessons, when will we ever learn.
I just listened to the young lady on the news…. and just as I thought the foundation is another DLP machine using money belonging to Dominicans. Giving back pennies, compared to the millions that are going in their own pockets. Good job Melissa. Help secure your husband place as PR for the rest of his life.
You see this is nothing but DLP rethoric and propaganda in the wake of an upcoming election. The monies involved are all monies that belong to the state of Dominica because it origins from the sale of passports which belong to the state of Dominica and not a Melissa Skerrit foundation or MMCE. This is Skerrits way to account for passport sales and his stupid supporters do buy that kind of nonsense. We want to see CBI accounts, not scholarships or donations. You can not fool me with your shaddy business and practises.
You hit it right on the head,pur propoganda for votes,the Skerrit regime has to fall like all others around the world.no these poor kids owe them a vote how absurd and disgusting this dlp regime is.
Ungrateful set of people, in everything give thanks
Ya if it was there son/daughter receiving the scholarship they would sing a different tune.
I’m not a person who can be bought for a few coins. In particular not when these few coins have been stolen of my country in the first place. But you keep on singing for your supper. Clearly that is your destination in life! You are a very sad individual!
Ungrateful to the Government for selling my birthright, using the proceeds of it to give me a pittance $2000?
We will take the money and still vote Labour party out.
Les Bans Mordarah!
It makes no sense for anyone to try to fool a fool. That’s your kind(UWP),ungrateful Wicked People.
Grateful for what??? Some crumbs from your masters table. I don’t think so! I don’t need to sing for my supper nor do I support thiefs and liars. So you keep wallowing in your ignorance!