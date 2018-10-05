Twenty-five students in Dominica have benefited from scholarships valued at a total of $50,000, courtesy of the Melissa Skerrit Foundation.

The scholarships were presented at a ceremony held at the Dominica State College (DSC) on Thursday.

It was made in collaboration with citizenship by investment (CBI) specialist and developer Montreal Management Consultants Est (MMCE).

The scholarships include school supplies, books, uniforms, shoes and transportation allowance.

“This year is an exceptional one as we are now able to give more college students scholarships than previous years,” Skerrit said while addressing the ceremony. “We are able to provide 60 scholarships to students from the Pre-Schools and up to the college level, and today we will provide 25 scholarships to students here today.”

She said that she has decided to include students from the Goodwill, Tarish Pit, Gutter, Fond Cole, Stock Farm as well as the Roseau Central area.

According to her, this comes on the heels of a visit to the Roseau North area accompanied by Dominica Labour Party (DLP) caretaker of that constituency, Miriam Blanchard during the delivery of relief item after Hurricane Maria.

She stated that she knew right away that special attention had to be given to residents of this area.

Meantime, Skerrit said that she recognized the struggles that the students faced Post-Hurricane Maria and she commended them for finding ways to study.

“For those of you who are here today, who struggled with no electricity after Maria but still found a way to study I commend you for being here, if you come from a broken home where education is not viewed as important, I commend you for being here. If you must work a full-time job in order to pay for your college education I commend you for being here…,” Skerrit noted.