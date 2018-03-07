Two prestigious full scholarships will be awarded to outstanding Commonwealth students at Europe’s leading veterinary school, the Royal Veterinary College (RVC).

The RVC is welcoming applications from bright and ambitious students from across the Commonwealth to study MSc in Veterinary Epidemiology course, beginning in the academic year 2018/19.

These full scholarships are being awarded as part of the 2018 Commonwealth Shared Scholarship Scheme and will cover travel to and from the UK, tuition fees and living allowance. The RVC is passionate about enabling talented, motivated individuals from low and middle-income Commonwealth countries in full-time master’s study and are aimed at those who could not otherwise afford to study in the UK.

The RVC is keen to empower capable individuals and provide them with the vital skills needed to contribute towards the long term sustainable development of their home countries.

The Veterinary Epidemiology Course is jointly delivered by the RVC and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), this demanding MSc in Veterinary Epidemiology programme is led by leading veterinary epidemiologists and supported by policy makers from the forefront of UK government.

Students who embark on this course will gain a fascinating insight into the work of the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA). The course combines LSHTM’s strengths in epidemiological principles and communicable disease epidemiology, with the RVC’s expertise in veterinary epidemiology, animal health and production. The MSc programme comprises six compulsory modules, followed by a 12-week research project on a relevant topic of your choice.

Exceptional Commonwealth students can check the criteria for these scholarship awards by visiting the Commonwealth Scholarships website, once eligibility is confirmed a step by step guideline on how to apply for a Commonwealth Shared Scholarship will be useful to follow for applicants. The deadline for submissions to the RVC is 16th April 2018.

Kim Stevens, MSc Vet Epi course director, said: “To have two such scholarships allocated to one course is testament to the very high regard in which the MSc Veterinary Epidemiology course is valued internationally. We are delighted to be able to welcome two brilliant students from the Commonwealth to fill these scholarship places.”