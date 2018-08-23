Dominica Electricity Services Ltd (DOMLEC) has awarded two new scholarships to students attending secondary school in the new academic year 2018/2019.

The students are Asafa Powell, who will be attending the St. Mary’s Academy (SMA) and Gabriela Magloire who will attend the St. Arthur Waldron Seven Day Adventist Academy in Portsmouth.

The scholarships were presented at a special ceremony held at the company’s office in Roseau on Tuesday.

“This year for the academic year 2018/2019, we will have 19 scholarship recipients in school,” Human Resources and Administration Manager at DOMLEC Ronald Isidore said. “Five of our students graduated at the end of the last academic year, so for this year we will have 19 scholarship recipients in a total of 7 schools around the island and for the first time this year we will have Gabriella attending the St. Arthur Waldron Seven Day Adventist Academy, so that is a new addition to our list of schools.”

According to Isidore, in addition to the textbooks, the students also receive transportation allowance monthly.

“One of the things that we also try to do is to support the students in whatever needs that they may have from time-to-time,” he stated. “That includes academic support.

He explained for example where the students may need help with extra classes the company will make it available to them.

“If it is necessary that we provide some health and wellness support we also make the company’s resources and staff available to provide health and wellness support to the students,” he said.

Isidore went on to say that the students, at the end of every term, must present the term reports to the Human Resources and Administration Department, “and based on the performance the child receives counseling where necessary.”

“If it is noticed that a student is having difficulty in a particular subject area we facilitate that extra help for the child,” he stated.

Isidore encouraged the recipients to continue to excel in their academics and that they should continue to honor, respect and obey their parents and school officials.

“You are now a part of the DOMLEC family, so the expectation is that great things will happen based on the partnership that we have with the parents and the students during the academic year,” he noted.

This is part of the company’s scholarship program which began in 1986 and which provides cost of textbooks, stationery, transportation and payments of CXC examination fees to awardees. The scholarships are provided for five years contingent on the successful performance of the students.