From Sunday, April 15th to Wednesday, April 18th, 2018 Project Officer at the National Youth Council, Akinia R. Alleyne along with Administrative Assistant and newly appointed CARICOM Youth Ambassador, Annel B. Lewis are the official delegates representing the Commonwealth of Dominica at the 2018 Commonwealth Youth Forum in London, England.

The Commonwealth Youth Forum provides an opportunity for the young people of the Commonwealth to build cross-cultural connections and networks, debate the challenges facing its young people, and agree on youth-led initiatives to influence decision-makers and ensure young people have a voice in its future.

The 2018 Youth Forum’s theme of “Powering Our Common Future” reflects the CHOGM theme of “Towards a Common Future” and illustrates the powerful potential of young people across the Commonwealth in devising solutions to complex global challenges as well as their ability to bring forward meaningful recommendations to the Heads of Government meeting.

The Forum includes opportunities for plenary discussions and action planning breakout sessions, focused around CHOGM’s four themes: prosperity, security, sustainability and fairness.

The Commonwealth Youth Forum will also recognize the achievement of the 20 Commonwealth Youth Awards finalists and includes the announcement of the four Regional Young Persons of the Year and the overall 2018 Commonwealth Young Person of the Year.

The Youth Forum incorporates the Commonwealth Youth Council General Assembly and elections for the nine executive positions on the Commonwealth Youth Council (CYC). CYC is the recognized voice of over 1.2 billion young people from all across the Commonwealth, advocating on their behalf on issues such as climate change, employment, access to education and gender equality.

Alleyne and Lewis are expected to speak on the state of affairs in regards to youth in the Commonwealth of Dominica. They are to vote at the Commonwealth Youth Council General Assembly and they are expected to submit proposals on projects that can directly or indirectly benefit the youth of the country.

They are expected to be back on the island from Saturday, April 21st, 2018.