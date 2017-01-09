USA-based Scotts Head businessman Jeff Bellot and his family are continuing with their support towards the Soufriere Primary School.

The family, who helped start a library at the school about seven years ago, is supplying the institution with books for the library annually.

On January 4th 2017, the family, with the help of CariFeed INC., made donations of toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss to the school.

According to the family, they will maintain the program with the help and success of Cari-Feed INC, by supplying these dental products annually, while maintaining the library with books at the same time.

The Bellots and Cari-Feed INC believe good practice in dental hygiene will support good health practices for the children and hopeful they will continue the good dental practices as they grow up into adulthood.

Cari-Feed is a Probiotic Feed company that supplies the Caribbean with high quality, healthy and all natural animal feed. Cari-Feed agents in Dominica are Green Island Feed and soon to be available at AgriSales and Services.