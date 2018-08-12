VIDEO: Waitukubili Artists Association observes International Youth Day in a special wayDominica News Online - Sunday, August 12th, 2018 at 1:08 PM
Today, August 12, is being observed as International Youth Day and one organization here has done something special to mark the occasion. The Waitukubuli Artists Association has painted a mural on the walls of the St. Mary’s Academy.
Members of the association tell the story in the following video which was produced by Zaimis Olmos.
