A cheque in the amount of $500 has been presented to the Warner Primary School under the auspices of a ‘Clear Harbor Cares’ program for assistance towards the school’s upcoming graduation, and also to reflect the company’s support to Primary schools across the island.

The cheque was handed over to the principal of the school, Ericson Bertrand, on Thursday 1st June 2017 before a class of excited young students on the school’s compound.

Leader of the charity committee of Clear Harbor Cares, Khonda Hamlet, stated that the presentation was made as part of their campaign which seeks to let the public know that the company is on board in helping to develop communities.

“Our focus is to reach out (to) the different schools, ensure that we connect with them. We help them; if there is anything that they need from us, we try to see how much we can support the schools and can support persons from our community,” she said.

She said the company is striving to make itself known to the various communities and is doing so as a form of giving back.

“We believe that in as much as the company gives to us as employees, we want to give back to our communities,” Hamlet stated.

Principal Bertrand expressed gratitude towards the team for them seeing the need to contribute to the functioning of the school.

“We want to say thanks to Clear Harbor. We are so very happy that they came right on our compound and we have requested of them that they adopt us. They adopted us as the primary school in Dominica, so we will be looking forward to see them again and that they will be good friends of ours and they will be our business parents. Thank you very much,” Betrand remarked.

The Warner Primary School has a population of fifty-five students with twelve students set to graduate on July 4th 2017 at 10:00 am.