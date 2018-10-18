On October 16th 2018, Wesley High School celebrated its 92nd Founders Day under the theme ‘continuing to work hard to Achieve Excellence’.

The School celebrated this milestone with a grand service with the guest of honour, Mrs. Eudora Shaw, the oldest living Wesley High School student.

The list of invitees to the service held at Bethesda Methodist Church included; Reverend Morna Christmas Frazier, Superintendent Minister Dominica Circuit; Circuit Ministers, Reverend Andrine J. Joseph, Reverend Viellance Bastien and Reverend Caren Richards St. Rose; Mrs. Chandler Hyacinth, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Human Resource and Development, Members of the Wesley High School Board; Mrs. Jennifer Lake, President of the P.T.A, along with staff, students, parents and well-wishers.

The featured speaker Mrs Eudora Shaw, encouraged the students to be proud of their school always and to continue to strive for excellence. She also made a donation to the school.

Ms. Hermione Irish, Principal of the school, painted a colourful picture of the Wesley High School of yesteryear of which students wore hats and whose school motto was ‘At it, All at it, Always at it’.

Reverend Andrine Joseph, a past student and Circuit Minister, delivered a fitting message to the girls which were based on the Bible reading John 15:5, ‘I am the vine, you are the branches, he that abides in me brings forth much fruit, for without me you can do nothing’. She admonished the students to remain connected firstly to Jesus, then to their studies and thirdly to become responsible citizens of their communities and of Dominica as a whole.

Students played an active role in the day’s celebration. There were beautiful renditions in song, dance, poetry and musical instrumental.

The Wesley High School Athletics team were also highlighted and recognized at this celebration for their outstanding performance at the Independence Schools Athletics Meet.

The school ranked fourth place overall, out of the eleven schools participating. It was a vast improvement from the past years where the school ranked 11th.

The new student body council is lead by the Head Girl being Lisanna Bique and The Deputy Head Girl Daniel Green.

The rest of the student body includes the Prefects, Alyssa Mitchel, Norla Stoddard, Eardelle Darroux, Juanessa JnoJules, Crystal Andrew, Kimani Xavier and Shania Bailey.

The Wesley High School was born out of a great desire for Protestant young women to gain access to secondary education in the 1900’s.

Ms. Marjorie Errey, the daughter of Reverend Errey who was the Superintendent Minister of the Methodist Church became the first Principal of the school then named Wesley Private School.

Today, The Wesley High School continues to make a positive impact on the lives of young women in our Dominican society. We see it in the number of teachers, nurses, secretaries, persons involved in culture, law, politics, business, to name a few, who are alumni of the Wesley High School.

The careers are getting even more diverse as our curriculum widens and opportunities for university study are becoming more accessible.

Recently some of our graduates have been able to go into the fields of medicine and radiology.

The core subjects at all levels are English Language, Mathematics, Social Studies, a Science subject and a foreign Language. Other subjects offered are Food and Nutrition, Music, Visual and Preforming Arts, English Literature, Geography, Religion, Information Technology, Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Electronic Document and Preparation Management, Principle of Account, Principle of Business, Office Administration and Physical Education.