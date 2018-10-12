Nine 4H Clubs from the Western District embarked on a food drive on October 11 for Elderly Care homes.

The food was donated to the Mahaut Elderly Home, RF Elderly Home in Salisbury and Massacre Elderly Home.

The participating clubs were:

• Mahaut Primary 4H Club

• Warner Primary 4H Club

• Massacre Primary 4H Club

• Belles Primary 4H Club

• Coulibistre Primary 4H Club

• Colihaut Primary 4H Club

• Dublanc Primary 4H Club

• Salisbury Primary 4H Club

• Campbell Primary 4H Club

The drive was done in the schools of the partipicating clubs. It was done to recognize World Foods Day which is today, October 12.

During the presentation of the foods, the students sereneded the elderly with song.

