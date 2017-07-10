19 year-old Dominican, Rianna Patterson, will present a report on the Dominica Dementia Foundation, a non-profit organization she founded, at the 2017 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) which is scheduled to be held from July 16 in London.

Patterson established the Dominica Dementia Foundation in an effort to raise awareness of Dementia in Dominica, raise funds for families effected, provide emotional support to caregivers and families and also to facilitate research of the disease.

Dementia is a general term for loss of memory and other mental abilities severe enough to interfere with daily life.

Patterson will also speak on innovative Dementia Care practices at the conference.

The Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2017 is the largest international meeting dedicated to advancing dementia science. Each year, AAIC unites the world’s leading researchers, next generation investigators, clinicians and the care research community to share discoveries in basic and translational research that will lead to methods of prevention and treatment, and improvements in diagnosis for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

AAIC 2017 will be held from July 16-20th 2017 in London, England at ExCeL London and will feature more than 90 sessions, 1,500 posters and 475 presentations.

In the tradition of the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference on Alzheimer’s Disease (ICAD), AAIC 2017 will bring together leaders from more than 70 countries to network and discuss the latest dementia study results and theories.

Rianna Patterson was on Friday, June 30th 2017, presented with the Queen’s Young Leaders Award at Buckingham Palace for her dedication to helping ease the impact of dementia on individuals and families.

Another young Dominican, Eber Ravariere, was also awarded by Her Majesty the Queen at that ceremony for creating opportunities for young people through agriculture.