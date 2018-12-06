Efforts continue to improve air access to DominicaDominica News Online - Thursday, December 6th, 2018 at 1:39 PM
A team from Dominica was expected to meet with LIAT officials in Antigua today, Thursday December 6, 2018, to discuss the improvement of air access to this country.
Tourism minister, senator Robert Tonge, said this was an indication of how the ministry of tourism and Discover Dominica Authority continue to work smart in advancing Dominica’s air access.
He said they were also working with Executive Manager of Caribbean Airlines, Simon Fabien, in an effort which he said is expected to bring some improvement to Dominica’s tourism later this year.
“We continue to work with Simon which will have flights later in December to Dominica, therefore, improving connections. We just hired an aviation consultant to ensure what we’re doing is the right thing and that we have the best possible ways to move forward,” Tonge said
He encouraged Dominicans to keep the country clean and green and to minimize garbage pollution.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.