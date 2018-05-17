Election poll soon to be releasedDominica News Online - Thursday, May 17th, 2018 at 3:08 PM
In the next two weeks or so, Dominicans will get to know the results of a poll which is seeking to measure the popularity of the political parties which will be contesting the next general election, constitutionally due in 2019.
Pollster, Alex Bruno, who is pursuing a PhD in political science told DNO that he expects to release the results of the poll which is now being conducted on the 29th of May. He said the poll will be different from one which he conducted last year in that it will be looking at party popularity instead of gauging the strength of individual political candidates in specific constituencies.
“The difference between candidates and party is that the candidates are the people who win elections; the parties form governments. So that, the candidate Skerrit does not win an election although people might tell you is he they vote for but it doesn’t work that way in politics. You vote for candidates and the party with the majority of candidates forms the government,” Bruno explained.”So we just wanted to see at this juncture; which party works for the people in terms of their general opinion and that’s what this survey mainly sets out to do.”
Bruno has disclosed that the poll was commissioned by a political party and although he would not provide additional details to DNO, he said the name of the commissioning entity will be revealed when the results are announced on May 29, 2018.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
Usually, the commissioning entity will only allow the findings to be reported if it is favored by the poll, due to the bandwagon effect on voters.
What needs to be done is get things in place to counterattack whatever wicked bribery schemes Dr evil and his red cool aid drinking gang are cooking up to steal next election. Skeritt say yon sarcway voler
19-2……..
maybe even 20-1
labourrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
Poll or no poll Dominicans are damn fools that will cry of hunger today and as soon as election date is announced and Skerrit gives them a pocket change or a roof, they will forget about all their mysery and vote Skerrit again. Skerrit understands them so he keeps banking of his knowledge of them. Is stave them and keep them poor and like when we use to catch fowls before, just put some food or in his case money in a basket and those books will vote him again. The situation of the dasheen man from Laplaine is just a good discription of these foolish people. Is hold them, tie them , beat them and tomorrow they will go on labor platform and say I should have taken my blows long time so I could get my house. I don’t know why my parents did not do like Skerrit and gave birth to me in another country so I would not carry Dominican nationality. I am upset man because I can’t understand y people voting Skerrit man. In marriage is 4 better or worse but voting Skerrit we know is for worse
“The difference between candidates and party is that the candidates are the people who win elections; the parties form governments. So that, the candidate Skerrit does not win an election although people might tell you is he they vote for but it doesn’t work that way in politics. You vote for candidates and the party with the majority of candidates forms the government,”
Boss you are confused and delusional, to know which party is most likely to win the next election you should poll the candidates of both parties in all constituencies, the party with the most wining candidates(seats) is more likely to win the elections. Not the most popular party, and, no matter how you try to spin it that party is and will not be the UWP!!!!
you are not a poll star, just a trick star trying for your party!!!!
If you look at the pattern, Dominicans change government every 15 years, apart from UWP short stay, and Skerrit dem going on 20 years with nothing to show for it, it’s obvious the people want change
But am afraid Skerrit dem gonna take the cheating and stealing to a whole new level, that’s why they will no give the people electoral reform
Bruno u so right time we Dominicans no the facts
” The poll was commissioned by a political party.” Bruno stated.
Why can’t Bruno just come straight forward and say, his party(UWP) has asked him to carry out a poll for the party.
Bruno both you and Matt are hypocrites. You both are pretenders. You are make believers. You try to use your so called psychology on the minds of those that just see things at face value and they swallow everything( your utterances) without any thought. As a KID ON THE BLOCK, I’ve listened and studied you both and you both are no different than professional scammers with one thing in mind and that is to get rid of Skerrit and the Labor Party government. But,
I’d like to let you both know that is MISSION IS IMPOSSIBLE!
When the time comes for such an action, ONLY WE LABORITES WILL DECIDE that moment.
Put that in your pipes and smoke it! ALL THE WAY WITH LABOR, 2020.