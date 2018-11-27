Chief Elections Officer, Ian Michael Anthony has announced that the Register of Electors lists as at November 30, 2018, for polling districts, are ready to be delivered to Registering Officers and Assistant Registering Officers in each constituency.

He made the announcement during a brief interview on Tuesday.

“The deadline for submitting objections and claims has just passed. It was the 19th of November and subsequent to this we have now finalized the lists that has to be posted to various polling Districts around Dominica,” he said.

He continued, “Essentially those lists will be handed over to the registering officers who in turn will hand them to their assistant registering officers for display within the Polling Districts across Dominica.”

According to Anthony out of this process observations were made.

“What we’ve observed out of this process is that there have been attempts to object as required by law, but not following the proper procedure,” he noted. “So at the end of the day if somebody submits a list of names, for example, and asks us to take action, however the law is very specific as to what has to happen in terms of that objection, and the first thing is that it has to be in writing on a specific form, and that is form 4. which gives the notice for objection.”

Anthony explained that the objection has to go to the registering officer within the constituency and it is filled out by the objector in his own handwriting.

In fact, he said the law provides that if the objector cannot write, a witness will fill out the form on behalf of him/her.

“So that, 1. It goes to the registering officer, 2. The objector has to give us his name in full, his occupation, indicate the Polling District that he’s registered for, included in the objection as well the name of the person being objected to and the grounds that the person is disqualified for inclusion in the list,” he explained further.

He added, “The objector will date and sign the form and as indicated earlier, a witness is required.”

Anthony made it clear that the witness has to be an elector in the same Polling District as the person who’s being objected to.

“If I am objecting to the registration of Ian Smith in Polling District N02, but the witness is somebody who actually lives Polling District A01, both the objector and the witness have to be in the same Polling District…,” he indicated. “That goes to the registering officer and then the process continues from there.”

He encouraged electors to follow the procedure that is prescribed in the law for objections, “Because if it’s not done then what it means is that there is really not an objection.”

“The law sets the ground rules and those have to be followed,” Anthony remarked.

Meantime, he remind electors in Good Hope that the nomination day for candidates to contest the Village Council Elections in that community is set for the December 18th 2018.

Anthony encouraged electors to participate in that process.