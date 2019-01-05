The Discover Dominica Authority is pleased to inform of the end of year gifts that the local Industry has received. Over the past few weeks, various stakeholders and destination Dominica have received good news.

Since reopening November 1, 2018, Secret Bay, an exclusive and intimate eco-luxury boutique resort and the island’s only 5-star hotel, received two coveted awards: The resort was named one of Conde Nast Traveler’s 2018 Reader’s Choice Awards: “Best Resorts in the Caribbean.” This accolade is determined by the public and this year’s list generated 429,000 responses that helped land Secret Bay fourth out of 50 Caribbean resorts. Additionally, Secret Bay was named one of 10 Caribbean properties that made Fodor’s prestigious list of “100 Most Incredible Hotels in the World.” Over the years, Secret Bay has received numerous accolades.

Secret Bay features a limited collection of six freestanding, secluded and sustainably-crafted villas with their own

individual plunge pools that are immersed in nature and positioned on a breathtaking clifftop overlooking the azure Caribbean Sea. Offering a wealth of transformational experiences, fine dining, wellness facilities, architectural residential-style villas and night and day access to remote beaches, Secret Bay provides guests with the ultimate five-star hideaway experience. Secret Bay is located at Ti Baie in the north of Dominica and can be reached at info@secretbay.dm and online at https://secretbay.dm.

These two accomplishments come soon after our very own Tamarind Tree Hotel was nominated for and awarded with the British Guild of Travel Writers BGTW Annual Tourism Award for Best Tourism Project in the Wider World Category for their project “Clearance and Restoration of Segment 11 of the Waitukubuli National Trail (WNT) in Dominica.” The Tamarind Tree Hotel is a 21 room property which overlooks the Caribbean Sea atop a 100 ft cliff. The property is ideally located between two beaches and with easy access to hiking trails. For more information about the hotel’s trail restoration project contact the Tamarind Tree Hotel at hotel@tamarindtreedominica.com or at https://www.tamarindtreedominica.com/.

From December 17th through to December 28th, Dominica welcomed nineteen (19) different cruise ships to our shores, totaling 37,579 cruise passengers. On Monday December 17th, Dominica welcomed three (3) ships for the first time this season as Dominica was visited by the MV Koningsdam, MV Celebrity Silhouette and the SY Royal Clipper. During that period the destination also hosted two ships in port on five different occasions.

Dominica once again benefited from the FCCA Foundation Holiday Gift Project. Crew members of MV Celebrity Silhouette—along with West Dominica Children’s Federation, the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and Discover Dominica Authority (DDA)—brought holiday cheer and gifts to 200 Dominican children.

For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at 767 448 2045. Or, visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com, follow Dominica on Twitter and Facebook and take a look at our videos on YouTube.

About Dominica: Dominica (pronounced Dom-in-EEK-a, and not to be confused with the Dominican Republic) is a haven for adventure travelers seeking a unique vacation that includes: hiking and adventure, cultural events/festivals, diving and water sports, whale/dolphin watching and canyoning adventures. Dominica lies south of Guadeloupe and north of Martinique in the Eastern Caribbean. Air travelers can connect to Dominica on Air Antilles, Air Sunshine, Coastal Air Transport, LIAT, Seaborne Airlines, or WINAIR from the surrounding hubs of Antigua, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. If travelling by sea, travelers can connect to Dominica on L’Express Des Iles ferry service from Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Lucia and on Valferry from Guadeloupe and Martinique.