Disaster Risk Management Consultant, Cecil Shillingford, has revealed that plans are in place to implement the enhancement of early warning systems to provide information to the general public before, during and immediately after a disaster.

He made that announcement while addressing a press conference on Friday.

“A lot of these early warning systems, weather, seismic and other, the way it is right now they go to the media, then the media informs the general public,” he said. “We are going to put in place something a little more advanced than that, once this information reaches the Office of Disaster Management [ODM] or the MET Office that we can provide it to the general public, almost in real time.”

Shillingford continued, “As you realize that in the recent past, in the last 5 years we’ve been seeing quite a few rain events, very significant rain events and there is a project under the DVRP World Bank that will provide some stream gauges and other weather related early warning systems, that will be put in place.”

He stated further that the information will be made available to the public on smartphones, tablets and other devices persons may carry.

“It will become an alert system,” Shillingford noted.

He made it clear that the media will still be used to distribute information.

“The media has been a source for many years, but we are just trying to bring it to the general public in a quicker form,” he explained.

Meantime, he mentioned that one of the matters that his department will be looking at is the finalization of the disaster legislation.

“Disaster legislation has been brought up to a point where it is almost ready to go before Parliament,” he revealed.

However, he stated that given situations during Tropical Storm Erika, “we decided that there are some matters within the legislation which would need some tweaking, especially matters dealing with relief, when you have a big event like that, and also matters of evacuation which the legislation is sort of silence on, so that needs to be incorporated.”

Shillingford also touched on a couple of accomplishments for 2016, one being the new staffing at the ODM.

“We received mentoring and guidance from [yours truly] and I think they are working out quite well, and before too long I would hope that we would see some appointments there,” he noted. “We are also looking at creating some new positions, so as to increase the workload that is required in disaster risk management work around the island, especially in the communities.”

“We need to focus more attention directly into the communities,’ Shillingford added.

He said the other accomplishment was the review of the National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO) and its various organs.

“We are making recommendations to the ministry and to cabinet and we hope those will be accepted so that we can update the national plan which hasn’t been done for a little while, and a lot of these changes can be factored into the new plan,” he explained.