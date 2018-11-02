The NCCU 2018 Cadence-Lypso competition takes place at the fore court of Windsor Park Sports Stadium tonight.

Eleven individual artists and four bands will take part in the competition which is scheduled to begin at 8:30.

Ten competitors will challenge the reigning king, Antone Joseph, for his crown. The ten are: Shirley Charles, Charles Leatham, Shamica Sorhaindo, Carsim Birmingham, Jude Delauney, Marisa Stedman, Desmond Lawrence, Rhamadine Prince, Murphy Jno Jules and Chris Sylvester.

The bands are Signal band, Look-Us band, First Serenade and Fanatic.

Each individual artist will be allowed 7 minutes to showcase their talent and each band will be allowed 45 minutes on stage.

Last year’s show was cancelled due to the passage of Hurricane Maria.