Dr. Valda Henry Chairperson of Showdown Mass Camp says, 2019 may determine the future of the event which kicks off tonight from 8:00 o’clock at the Old Mill Cultural Centre.

Ms. Henry says sponsorship to run the event has proven to be difficult over the years.

“And then you begin to ask yourself and you say okay, so why do we have all these problems getting sponsorship? All of these problems keeping these things together?”she asked.

Dr, Henry said that they have discussed the problem as an executive and even some calypsonians have discussed the issue of sponsorship. She highlighted the fact that sometimes the fees were left for the executive and calypsonians to finish off.

“I remember once they say, if we don’t get sponsorship, let’s just not do a tent because at the end of the day, we carry the cost; members of the executive and the calypsonians carry the cost.”

“ When you don’t get paid or you get paid so minimally that you performed an entire season for free, and while yes we have some calypsonians who have other jobs but for some calypsonians that is like a big time …………for you to earn something decent and then if you don’t earn it, then you are back again to why should we continue with this thing,” She added.

Ms. Henry said with all the discussions that have taken place, this year’s Mass Camp is really going to be a make or break year for them.

Fourteen calypsonians will be performing at Mas Camp Tent this year including Dice, Bobb and Sye.