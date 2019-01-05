Veteran calypsonians, Hunter, De Web, Soul Puss, Black Diamond and former Junior Monarch, Nacheal, will be making a come back when the 2019 calypso eliminations takes place tonight at the Harlem Plaza in Newtown. These calypsonians have missed the competition for the past two or three years.

Other notable inclusions in tonight’s show are Deros and De Healer.

Over fourty (40) calypsonians are expected to compete for a spot among the twelve who will be chosen to move on to the quarterfinal.

“This Saturday, the 5th of January, 2019 will be actually, the beginning of the carnival season because calypso is what sets the tone for the carnival and this Saturday, at the Harlem Plaza at 8:00 pm, will be the Dominica Calypso Association’s first event which will be the eliminations,” President of the Dominica Calypso Association, Davidson “Observer” Victor stated.

He said that the Association is looking forward to good show, pointing out that in addition to the returning veterans, other regular “top guns” such as Sour Sour and De Intruder, among others, will be competing.

“It’s just going to be a massive season; it’s going to be a massive start and we’re just praying that the Almighty God continues to bless us with good calypsos, good patronage of the calypso events and love, and we give thanks for all that,” Victor remarked.

The show starts at 8:00 pm at the Harlem Plaza and the entrance fess are $10.00 standing and $20.00 seating.