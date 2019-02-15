President of the Rotaract club, Leona Jeremiah has said that the club has made a significant contribution to the cultural and personal development of Dominica’s youth by hosting the annual Carnival Princess Show for the past 20 years.

She is promoting the show which will feature eight participants as an ‘explosion’.

“I think it’s safe to say that we are the largest pageant as we have eight beautiful contestants this year all over the island,” she stated.

The participants are: Contestant #1 – Rayne Annalizz Auguiste, St. Martin Primary School; Contestant #2 – Lizanne Cuffy, Convent Preparatory School; Contestant #3 – Sherkhia Andrew, Wills Strathmore Stevens Primary; Contestant #4 – Shervez Seaman, Paix Bouche Primary School; Contestant #5 – G’nellie Williams, St. John’s Catholic Primary; Contestant #6 – Semia Farrell, Grand Fond Primary School; Contestant #7 – Ta’Kiyah Tai Bazil, Wesley Primary School; Contestant #8 – Faydra Nicholas, Soufriere Primary School.

Jeremiah went on to say, “Our Carnival Princess Show has grown year after year and has become one of the most anticipated events of the carnival season. We’re really trying to bring back the old culture as well as some of the new things that we have developed and put it together in quite a spectacular show.”

She said this year, the event, which is being held under the theme, “Connecting our past to embrace our future,” is extending its reach by showcasing the talents of the Dominican youth.

The show will be held at Carnival City on Sunday at 2 pm.

Meanwhile dancehall and reggae artiste, Colton T said it is an honour to be hosting this year’s Carnival Queen Show Pageant alongside soca/bouyon artiste, Marsha ‘Starsha’ Laurent.

He said for the past years he has been taking part in Dominica’s culture through Bouyon music.

“The island is raging in talent and usually around this carnival time, I would be enjoying myself or chilling because of my genre but over the years I’ve decided to partake in what is our culture and that’s the Bouyon music and I find myself being very involved in our carnival celebrations this year,” the young artiste stated. “It’s really an honour for me to take part in this year’s national event, the queen show, one of my favourite shows to date. On that night, it will be a show within a show so we will be putting on a show like no other.”

Colton further thanked the Dominica Festival Committee (DFC) for including him in the celebration of Dominica’s culture.

Tickets for the Carnival Queen Show will be available from next week at the Bullseye Pharmacy.