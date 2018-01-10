All set for Stardom TentDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 10th, 2018 at 3:26 PM
Organizers of the annual Stardom Tent have said that despite the weather they are going ahead with the show tonight and they are “ready.”
The tent, which is being held on The Strip in Lalay Coco, was to have been officially opened last weekend but persistent rain forced the organizers to postpone the event to today January 10.
PRO for the Tent, Davidson “Observer” Victor, speaking to DNO, said, “we are ready and are doing our final touch on the venue and logistics.”
“The band is ready…every artist has had at least two/three practice and the Strip in La LA cocoa is set and ready,” he said.
While expressing some concerns over the weather he said the break in sunshine has helped them to get the venue ready.
“We are going to put a great show and fans and patrons can expect nothing less,” Victor said.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.