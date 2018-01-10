Organizers of the annual Stardom Tent have said that despite the weather they are going ahead with the show tonight and they are “ready.”

The tent, which is being held on The Strip in Lalay Coco, was to have been officially opened last weekend but persistent rain forced the organizers to postpone the event to today January 10.

PRO for the Tent, Davidson “Observer” Victor, speaking to DNO, said, “we are ready and are doing our final touch on the venue and logistics.”

“The band is ready…every artist has had at least two/three practice and the Strip in La LA cocoa is set and ready,” he said.

While expressing some concerns over the weather he said the break in sunshine has helped them to get the venue ready.

“We are going to put a great show and fans and patrons can expect nothing less,” Victor said.