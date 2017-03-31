Dominica’s Association of Music Professionals (AMP) in collaboration with Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA) will be engaging in two new projects geared towards the development and promotion of Bouyon and Cadence music from Dominica on an international level.

Speaking at a press conference held on Thursday 30th March, President of the Association, McCarthy Marie, stated that the two projects are: creating a partnership with Media Company TRACE, an idea directly implemented by AMP, and another being a possible partnership with a Nigerian aggregate company.

Marie likened these ventures to a “spear” piercing international markets in places such as France, Belgium, the U.K. and Africa.

“This project which we have now, is to take the music to the market with intentions of getting it, like a spear, to pierce through the market, and then things can flow from that,” he said.

TRACE (pronounced as TRASS) is a Europe-based media company with both radio and television that spread to multiple areas of the world including Africa.

In a letter to Marie, TRACE indicated that it is willing to work with Dominica through the promotion of music and artistes on their individual platforms.

AMP is looking to put together a CD with ten songs from four or five local artistes who will go to Martinique, Guadeloupe, and France to put on showcases which TRACE will promote through their channels.

This project with TRACE will be funded with $400,000, which formed part of the government’s provision of $500,000 in the 2015/2016 national budget for the promotion of the music industry in Dominica.

In 2016, three projects were executed; song writing for the international market, Sound Engineering and Music Production, and Fundamentals of Music Business, from the money allocated in the budget.

Vice President and PRO of AMP, Daryl Bobb, stated that the Association has also been approached by a Nigerian aggregate company that seeks to collect the local music and offers a catalog to popular online firms such as ITunes.

Bobb said that a contract is being looked at.

Marie explained that the Nigerian company is “willing and somewhat anxious” to have Caribbean music available for distribution.

“There are possibilities for Dominican artistes to make collaborations, but more immediately is that these people who have this platform for selling music whether by streams or downloads, are somewhat anxious to have Caribbean music available because the demand, at least in Nigeria, for that is going,” he said.

Marie made it clear that AMP will not be signing any contracts as an association, but it is the responsibility of the individual producers and the artistes to do so.

He explained that AMP is only collaborating with the company as an avenue for aspiring musicians and artistes to conduct business.

“What we will do as AMP is; do some of the due diligence, find out how genuine the operation is, where they are addressed. We can check the Nigerian embassy to get as much information as possible to know what and who we are dealing with. So we will pass that information on to the record producers here who would be then left to make their decisions to proceed with them and sign the contract or not,” Marie explained.

Meanwhile, the government of Dominica has deposited $1-million into the AID Bank as financial assistance to musicians and artistes who seek to develop themselves.

Although AMP has no control over this facility at the AID Bank, the Association can, however, share its views on how these funds at the Bank can be used effectively.