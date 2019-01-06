RiverSong, not just a choir: a harmonious, open-minded, musically eclectic community inspired by the best traditions.

RiverSong is having open auditions primarily for vocalists or people interested in singing.

Instrumentalists who are interested in performing with the choir or at one of our yearly concerts are also welcome.

We are open to young or mature people interested in expanding their musical experience.

The deadline is January 31, 2019.

Contact the choir director Cedric Phillip at 767 275 3096 or email: RiverSong@gmail.com to express your interest.