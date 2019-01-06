ANNOUNCEMENT: Open auditions for RIVERSONGRiverSong - Sunday, January 6th, 2019 at 12:12 PM
RiverSong, not just a choir: a harmonious, open-minded, musically eclectic community inspired by the best traditions.
- RiverSong is having open auditions primarily for vocalists or people interested in singing.
- Instrumentalists who are interested in performing with the choir or at one of our yearly concerts are also welcome.
- We are open to young or mature people interested in expanding their musical experience.
The deadline is January 31, 2019.
Contact the choir director Cedric Phillip at 767 275 3096 or email: RiverSong@gmail.com to express your interest.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.