ANNOUNCEMENT: Registration for 2018 Calypso competitionDominica Calypso Association - Friday, November 24th, 2017 at 11:49 AM
The Dominica Calypso Association (DCA) invites all Calypsonians interested in participating in the 2018 Calypso competition to register today.
Participants are advised that registrations are done at the Calypso House in Bath Estate from 10 am Mondays to Fridays with immediate effect until Wednesday 13, December 2017.
ALL Calypsonians participating in the 2018 season are advised to register by the said date.
Registration fee: $20
