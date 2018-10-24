Ok…it’s Question Time as DNO, courtesy of E-Dominica Promotions, gives readers the chance to win a ticket to the King of Kings Calypso Extravanganza which will be held at the Harlem Plaza on Thursday Oct 25, 2018.

The question is: Three Dominican calypsonians have, in the past, been allowed to sing at the King of Kings Show before winning the crown. Name them.

Please post your answer in the comments section of this article along with your actual name, the community in which you live and a telephone number at which you can be contacted.

Where requested, DNO will not publish addresses and telephone numbers but in the interest of transparency, names must be published.

The first two readers to post the correct answer will win the tickets.

The names of the winners will be posted later today after the quiz has ended.

