Anton “White Fayrie” Joseph is stamping his mark on the NCCU Cadence-Lypso Competition.

Joseph won the competition for the fourth consecutive time on Saturday night (November 2, 2018) at a well-patronized show which was held on the fore court of Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

Before a large, responsive crowd, Joseph gave a stirring performance of his song, “We still Striving” which highlights the resilience of Dominicans in the face of the many challenges that arose during and after the passage of Hurricane Maria.

Christopher “Chris B” Sylvester placed second with a song entitled “Chauffeur Bus” and the youthful Carsim Birmingham, took 3rd place, singing “La Vie Dou”

While veteran competitor Joseph continued to dominate the individual section, it was a first-time competitor, Fanatic, that won the bands section. Having been the back-up band for the individual aspect of the competition for a number of years, delivered a solid, well-arranged repertoire of which included the test piece, Cadence Lypso by Exile One and two original numbers.

Below are audios of the the winners’songs.

Anton Joseph – We Striving

Chris B – Chauffer Bus

Carsim Birmingham