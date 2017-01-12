One of the promoters of Mas Domnik 2017, Val Cuffy, has appealed to the private sector to aid the 2017 Carnival Queen Contestants with sponsorship.

Speaking at a press conference on January 11th, Cuffy said that they are “still looking for sponsorship for three contestants,” and is “hoping that we can get them.”

Of the seven contestants, Karla Henry, Terisa Lewis, and Jade Romaine, have been sponsored by Henry Group of Companies and Sign Man, Miss Caribbean Fire fighters Association and Step Up Nutrition, and the National Co-operative Credit Union (NCCU) respectively.

Zephra Baron has received sponsorship but the sponsor(s) has not yet been disclosed.

Despite this, member of the Queen Show Committee, Rona Riley, has stated that the contestants have been working very hard for the show and are 80 percent ready.

“So if they are 80 percent ready if it were this weekend, can you imagine what would happen for February 24th,” Riley said.

She describes the competition as a “very tight show.”

She also hopes that the private sector can come on board to help support the remaining three contestants.

The seven 2017 Queen Contestants are Karla Henry, Zephra Baron, Gabrielle Abraham, Terisa Lewis, Ketisha Joseph, Esther Francis and Jade Romaine.

The pageant is carded for February 24th 2017.