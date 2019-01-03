Asa collab taking Bouyon to higher heightsDominica News Online - Thursday, January 3rd, 2019 at 11:22 AM
Dominican bouyon continues to grow its market and influence.
Bouyon phenom Asa Banton, Trinidadian soca star Patrice Roberts and St. Lucian producer Lashley “Motto” Winter have teamed up to produce a new bouyon riddim “Simon Says”.
This joint effort comes off the heels of recent Carimas show held in Loubiere where Triple Kay, Asa and Patrice Roberts shared the stage.
Four songs have been released on this riddim. With Patrice Roberts contending for Road March in Trinidad’s Carnival and Motto providing his own fan base the collaboration is bound to bring great exposure for Asa Banton and Dominican Bouyon.
1 Comment
I like it but it eh sound like Bouyon. it sound like Grenada music. Just saying….